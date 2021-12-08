Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | Dubai returnee tests Covid +ve , dept to send sample for genome testing to Delhi
The sample of Dubai-returnee, who turned positive for Covid could not be sent for genome sequencing to test for the Omicron strain due to a protest by National Health Mission employees.
As per department sources, around 1,002 international travellers have arrived in Ludhiana since November 26, but none of them have tested positive for Covid, barring the Dubai returnee. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Published on Dec 08, 2021 02:49 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Four people, including an international traveller from Haibowal, tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday.

As the patient had recently returned from Dubai, his samples were collected for genome sequencing test to test for the Omicron strain of the virus, but could not be sent in due to a protest by National Health Mission (NHM) employees. It has been decided that the sample will now be sent to Delhi to get the results at the earliest.

The genome sequencing reports received so far have returned negative for Omicron. However, some genome sequencing reports are still pending.

As per department sources, around 1,002 international travellers have arrived in Ludhiana since November 26, but none of them have tested positive for Covid. The department is preparing a list of NRIs who have returned from Omicron-hit countries for contact tracing. Sources say 50 of the NRIs have not been traced so far.

The district has, so far, logged 87,685 infections, of which 85,547 were able to recover, and 2,111 succumbed. There are, at present, 27 active cases in the district, of which 23 are under home isolation and four are admitted in private hospitals.

Lone dengue case

One more dengue case was reported in the district on Tuesday, taking the case count to 1,818 cases. Around 1,337 cases were reported from the city alone.

