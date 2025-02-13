Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Feb 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: Dugri man duped of over 25 lakh in investment fraud

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Feb 13, 2025 08:10 AM IST

Police said that the victim invested money based on suggestions from two Whatsapp groups he was added to

The local police registered a case after a Dugri resident was allegedly duped of over 25 lakh by cyber criminals, officials said.

The complainant said he made the investments in multiple transactions. (HT File)
The complainant said he made the investments in multiple transactions. (HT File)

They said the victim, Puneet Sood of Dugri, was lured by promise of quick profits and invested a total of 25.62 lakh in online trading based on suggestions from the accused.

According to the victim, he realised he had been duped after the accused stopped responding to his calls and messages, and approached the police.

The first-information report (FIR) was registered at the cyber crime police station against the unidentified accused following a statement by Sood.

The complainant said that his mobile phone number was added to two WhatsApp groups related to ‘tricks and information’ about online trading.

He said the group administrators lured him assurances of profit and he invested in their business.

The complainant said he made the investments in multiple transactions. Sood approached the police in April last year and the case was registered following an investigation, the officials said.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Paramjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said the case was registered under sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

He said the police are working to identify and nab the accused.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 13, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On