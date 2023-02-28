Ludhiana: Education department issues guidelines to teachers after Class 12 exam paper leaked

Four days after the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) deferred the main English exam of Class 12 amid paper leak complaint, the district education department issued fresh guidelines to the teachers on exam duty on Tuesday.

Issuing issues guidelines to teachers on exam duty, Ludhiana eduction officer said leave applications of teachers on duty without any medical emergency should not be approved. (Gurpreet Singh/HT Photo)

The guidelines came as the number of teachers deployed on exam duty for classes 8 and 12 has been increased as per the requirements of the centre. The district education officer (DEO Secondary), Harjit Singh directed the school heads to relieve the teachers who are being asked to be observers and superintendents in the exam from school duties.

He added that no leave applications of teachers on duty without any medical emergency should be approved, it will be the duty of the school heads and centre controllers to arrange for the replacement of the staff.

The teachers who are being deployed as invigilators will also have to perform the duties in the Class 10 exams, which started from March 24 onwards.

The board had also directed the teachers to physically verify the question paper packets after collecting them from the banks. The order added that the teachers will have to report immediately regarding any discrepancy and not open the question papers before the laid schedule.

Teachers’ body raises question on teacher’s duty

After a teacher at a Government High School Salem Tabri was found performing duty at a private school which had the students from her own school, the teacher’s body—Nakal Virodhi Abhiyan—raised the issue with the government body.

Sukhdarshan Singh, a teacher at Government High School Kot Mangal Singh said according to the guidelines, the teacher cannot perform the duty, where students of his/her school are appearing for exams. Speaking on the same, Harjit Singh said the matter has been brought to the notice and the inquiry into the issue has been initiated. The teacher will be relieved from duty.

