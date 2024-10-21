Menu Explore
Ludhiana: Education, role in decision-making crucial for empowering women, says governor

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Oct 22, 2024 05:12 AM IST

Speaking at the Founders Day celebrations of Shri Guru Hargobind Ujagar Hari Trust in Sidhwan Khurd, Ludhiana, on Monday, Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria praised women’s ability to multi-task

Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria emphasised the crucial role of quality education in ‘unlocking the potential’ of women.

Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria at the Founders Day event of a trust in Sidhwan Khurd in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT Photo)
Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria at the Founders Day event of a trust in Sidhwan Khurd in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT Photo)

He said this enables them to contribute meaningfully to societal progress through their diverse skills.

Speaking at the Founders Day celebrations of Shri Guru Hargobind Ujagar Hari Trust in Sidhwan Khurd on Monday, he praised women’s ability to multi-task. He stressed that education and involvement in decision-making process will allow women to lead and uplift their communities.

Kataria recognised Harparkash Kaur, one of the trust’s founders, as an inspiration and highlighted how educated women create a lasting impact on society and motivate others to follow their example.

The institution, which started with just four students under a tree in 1909, now educates over 5,000 students, Kataria said.

The governor urged for more opportunities for women to achieve even greater success and encouraged young women to follow in Kaur’s footsteps by promoting girls’ education.

He commended teachers for their role in shaping the nation’s future and said their responsibility in nurturing values, discipline and leadership among students is key to India’s prosperity.

During the event, the governor honoured the students for their achievements.

