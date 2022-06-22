Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana: Elderly man booked for rape bid on 19-year-old

An elderly man allegedly attempted a rape bid on his 19- year-old neighbour in Chhawni mohalla of Ludhiana after calling her to his home. Minutes after the victim reached her home, the accused along with his family members followed her and thrashed her
The Division Number 4 Police, Ludhiana, lodged an FIR against the accused, his son, daughter-in-law and daughter. All the accused are on the run. The elderly man allegedly attempted a rape bid on his 19- year-old neighbour. (HT Photo/ Representational image)
Published on Jun 22, 2022 01:06 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

An elderly man allegedly attempted a rape bid on his 19- year-old neighbour in Chhawni mohalla after calling her to his home. Minutes after the victim reached her home, the accused along with his family members followed her and thrashed her with a wooden washing bat.

The Division Number 4 Police lodged an FIR against the accused identified as Satish Sarpal, his son, daughter-in-law and daughter. All the accused are on the run.

The victim claimed that on June 18 the accused called her to his home to check the Wi-Fi connection, as he was facing a problem in accessing the internet.

The victim stated that as she entered his house, the accused held her and tried to rape her. She somehow managed to free herself and came back to her house. Minutes later, the accused along with his family members barged into her house and assaulted her and her mother with a wooden washing bat.

After she raised an alarm, the accused managed to escape.

ASI Seeta Ram said that an FIR under Sections 376, 511, 451, 323 and 34 of the IPC has been lodged against the accused. The accused have fled after locking their house. A hunt is on to nab them.

