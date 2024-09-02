 Ludhiana: Elderly man dies after being slapped by friend’s son - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Sep 03, 2024
Ludhiana: Elderly man dies after being slapped by friend’s son

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Sep 03, 2024 06:28 AM IST

The 60-year-old victim of Basant Avenue, Ludhiana, was rushed to a hospital as he fell unconscious after being slapped; however, the doctors declared him brought dead

An elderly man died on Monday in Basant Avenue after being slapped by his friend’s son, officials said.

The deceased was identified as Sahdev Sahu alias Bangali of Basant Avenue, Ludhiana. (HT Photo)
The deceased was identified as Sahdev Sahu alias Bangali of Basant Avenue, Ludhiana.

The 60-year-old victim, a security guard by profession, was rushed to a hospital as he fell unconscious after being slapped. However, the doctors declared him brought dead.

The deceased was identified as Sahdev Sahu alias Bangali of Basant Avenue.

Sadar station-house officer (SHO) inspector Harshveer Singh said the police received information from the civil hospital in the afternoon. The victim and his friend, one Prem Pal, worked as security guards and had an argument on Monday. The victim had reportedly slapped Prem Pal during the argument.

The SHO said Prem Pal went home and narrated the incident to his son. Prem Pal’s son went to Sahdev and slapped him. The elderly man fell on the ground and lost consciousness. The onlookers rushed him to hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.

He said police will take action after recording statements of the deceased’s kin.

