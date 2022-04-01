Ludhiana: Elderly trader ends life, AAP supporter, aides booked for abetment
Humiliated by an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supporter and his aides, a 68-year-old trader ended his life at his shop on Link Road, Gill Chowk. The family members came to know about the incident on Thursday morning when they reached the shop. The family said that they would not cremate the body till the accused are arrested.
The victim, in a suicide note, accused his neighbour, who is an AAP supporter, and four others of humiliating him. Division Number 6 police registered an FIR against the accused, including Paramjit Singh, Harpreet Singh, Gurmeet Singh and Rakesh Bhola. Their aide is yet to be identified.
After the incident, Lok Insaf Party (LIP) chief and former MLA Simarjit Singh Bains reached the spot. He stated that soon after coming to power, AAP workers have started “harassing” people. He sought stern action against the culprits.
The trader’s kin stated that on Wednesday evening, he objected to the AAP supporter parking his motorcycle in front of his shop. Following this, the accused abused him and called some aides who thrashed and humiliated him, besides forcing him to seek apology. Upset by the incident, the trader took the extreme step. In the suicide note, he also mentioned that the accused had borrowed ₹3 crore from him and not returned.
Division Number 6 station house officer, inspector Rohit Sharma said a case under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused. A hunt is on for their arrest.
-
Crackdown on corruption: 5 J&K admn employees ordered premature retirement
Cracking down on inefficient and corrupt employees, the Jammu and Kashmir administration headed by lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday ordered premature retirement of five officials of the housing and urban development department. Divisional town planner Farzana Naqshbandi was found involved in a number of cases involving violation of building permission norms/illegal construction and corruption. On Wednesday, the J&K administration had sacked five employees including two police constables for alleged terror links.
-
Ludhiana: MC seals six properties in city for defaulting on property tax
Struggling to meet its recovery targets, Ludhiana municipal corporation sealed six properties, including two liquor vends, a bank and two shops falling under Zone B, for defaulting on property tax payment, on Thursday, the last day of the financial year. As per officials, the properties are situated on Shingar Cinema Road, Sector 32, Chandigarh Road and Sundar Nagar area. Currently, the department is focussing on recovery of principal amount of ₹2.55 crore.
-
Mohali civil surgeon directs health officials to ensure quality healthcare services
Civil surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur directed doctors to not prescribe medicines which are available at outside chemist shops, saying patients should be given medicines from the hospital pharmacy itself. She added that emergency teams and kits should be ready in ambulances at all times. The civil surgeon was apprised of the progress of various health programs and plans including maternal and child health services, immunisation, opioid assisted treatment clinics. Aam Aadmi Party MLA Kulwant Singh assured that the AAP government would rectify the situation.
-
Ludhiana: Miscreants steal handbag from car parked outside school in Dugri
A 39-year-old city resident lost ₹1.25 lakh and some jewellery items after unidentified persons smashed hComplainant Taranpreet Manro of Chhabra Colony, Pakhowal Road'scar window and took away her handbag when she had gone to pick up her daughter from school. Complainant Taranpreet Manro of Chhabra Colony, Pakhowal Road, said her daughter studies in Sat Paul Mittal School, Phase 2, Dugri. Police are scanning closed-circuit television cameras to trace the accused.
-
Youth Congress stages protest in Chandigarh over hike in fuel prices
Youth Congress on Thursday staged a protest in Sector 25 against the hike in fuel prices over the last few days. Speaking on the issue, the outfit's chief, Manoj Lubana said, “As fuel prices were today hiked for the ninth time in the last 10 days, the Chandigarh Youth Congress took to the streets to protest the move.”
