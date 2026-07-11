Ludhiana: Employees to rally on July 17 in Mohali over pending demands

Ludhiana

The government has repeatedly sought time but has failed to implement the commitments made to employees and pensioners. (HT FILE)

Escalating agitation against the Punjab government over long-pending demands and pension-related issues, employees and pensioners on Friday held a demonstration outside the residence of cabinet minister Hardeep Singh Mundian in Ludhiana and submitted a warning memorandum, demanding immediate resolution of their grievances.

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The protest was organised under the banner of the Joint Coordination Committee of Punjab Government Employees and Pensioners as part of a statewide campaign ahead of the proposed rally in Mohali on July 17.

Hundreds of employees and pensioners representing various government departments assembled outside the minister’s residence, accusing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of failing to fulfil promises made to the employees despite repeated assurances and meetings with ministers and government representatives.

They sought immediate release of the pending 18% dearness allowance (DA), restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), implementation of the 4-9-14 Assured Career Progression (ACP) Scheme, withdrawal of notifications related to probation and pay rules, regularisation of contractual, outsourced and other temporary employees, and revision of pensions in line with the recommendations of the sixth Punjab pay commission. Addressing the gathering, employee leaders said several long-pending demands affecting serving employees and pensioners remain unresolved.

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{{^usCountry}} The organisations also demanded restoration of withdrawn allowances, enhancement of retirement gratuity, implementation of the commission’s remaining recommendations, and extension of minimum wages to women working on honorarium under various government schemes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The organisations also demanded restoration of withdrawn allowances, enhancement of retirement gratuity, implementation of the commission’s remaining recommendations, and extension of minimum wages to women working on honorarium under various government schemes. {{/usCountry}}

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During the protest, employee leaders handed over a warning memorandum to the minister, urging the government to immediately begin dialogue and resolve the pending issues. They cautioned that continued delay would leave employees with no option but to intensify their agitation.

“The government has repeatedly sought time but has failed to implement the commitments made to employees and pensioners. Today’s protest is a clear warning. If our demands are not resolved, employees and pensioners across Punjab will participate in the July 17 rally at Mohali, and the agitation will be intensified further,” the joint coordination committee leaders said.