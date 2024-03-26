 Ludhiana: Engineer held with illegal pistol at railway station - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: Engineer held with illegal pistol at railway station

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Mar 26, 2024 10:56 PM IST

Manpreet Singh, who is from Bhattian village in Hoshiarpur, bought the .32-bore pistol from Bihar and was on his way back when he was apprehended, the Government Railway Police said

: A 29-year-old engineer was held with a country-made pistol, two magazines, and two rounds, at the railway station here, police said on Tuesday.

The GRP has booked him under sections 25, 64, and 59 of the Arms Act. (HT)
The GRP has booked him under sections 25, 64, and 59 of the Arms Act. (HT)

Manpreet Singh, who is from Bhattian village in Hoshiarpur, bought the .32-bore pistol from Bihar and was on his way back when he was apprehended, the Government Railway Police said.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“He had gone to the Patna Sahib gurdwara and there he alleges that while having tea, he eavesdropped on a few people talking about guns. He enquired about the guns and got himself one,” said inspector Palwinder Singh, CIA team lead.

“I used worked at a private firm and while going back home, I was mugged a couple of times. This made me think about getting a weapon,” he said.

He was held during a routine check at platform no 1 at the station.

The GRP has booked him under sections 25, 64, and 59 of the Arms Act.

He was produced at the court here on Tuesday and the police took him on a one-day remand.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Engineer held with illegal pistol at railway station
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On