Ludhiana: Engineer held with illegal pistol at railway station

: A 29-year-old engineer was held with a country-made pistol, two magazines, and two rounds, at the railway station here, police said on Tuesday. The GRP has booked him under sections 25, 64, and 59 of the Arms Act. (HT)

Manpreet Singh, who is from Bhattian village in Hoshiarpur, bought the .32-bore pistol from Bihar and was on his way back when he was apprehended, the Government Railway Police said.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“He had gone to the Patna Sahib gurdwara and there he alleges that while having tea, he eavesdropped on a few people talking about guns. He enquired about the guns and got himself one,” said inspector Palwinder Singh, CIA team lead.

“I used worked at a private firm and while going back home, I was mugged a couple of times. This made me think about getting a weapon,” he said.

He was held during a routine check at platform no 1 at the station.

The GRP has booked him under sections 25, 64, and 59 of the Arms Act.

He was produced at the court here on Tuesday and the police took him on a one-day remand.