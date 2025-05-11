Menu Explore
Ludhiana: Entrepreneurship-oriented course in offing, says Sisodia

BySukhpreet Singh, Ludhiana
May 11, 2025 07:38 AM IST

Sisodia has proposed introducing an Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum in Punjab’s higher education institutions; under this programme, students would be encouraged to undertake projects with a target of earning ₹10,000 per semester

Former Delhi education minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia shared his vision for transforming Punjab’s education system during an interactive session organised by the Ludhiana Management Association (LMA) on Friday evening. The event, themed “future of education”, attracted educators, entrepreneurs and industry leaders from across the region.

Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia (left) addressing a gathering during an event organised by the Ludhiana Management Association on Saturday. (Manish/HT)
Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia (left) addressing a gathering during an event organised by the Ludhiana Management Association on Saturday. (Manish/HT)

“We are planning to introduce a new course for higher education wherein students can take up an entrepreneurship-oriented programme. Under this, students can be given a target to earn 10,000 in each semester. This will boost the marketing and entrepreneurship skills of the students,” Sisodia said.

In his keynote address, Sisodia emphasised the need to align Punjab’s education ecosystem with global standards to foster a future-ready and innovation-driven economy. He highlighted a critical statistic: out of India’s 1.4 billion population, over 23 crore people applied for government jobs in the past decade, but only 7 lakh were selected. This, he noted, underscored the unsustainable overdependence on limited government employment and the urgent need to develop job creators instead of job seekers.

According to Sisodia, drawing from his experience in Delhi, he has proposed introducing an Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum in Punjab’s higher education institutions. Under this program, students would be encouraged to undertake projects with a target of earning 10,000 per semester, fostering practical business acumen alongside academic knowledge.

The session commenced with a welcome address by Arjun Sethi, joint secretary public relations, LMA, who lauded Sisodia’s contribution in the education sector. LMA president Harpreet Kaur Kang praised the session as one of the most impactful dialogues hosted by the association. She emphasised the importance of discipline, innovation and lifelong learning, drawing inspiration from Japan’s education system.

The event also featured dynamic interactions with principals, entrepreneurs and media professionals. Sisodia addressed questions candidly, advocating for a shift from fear-based, outdated teaching models to systems that empower students, including those from underprivileged backgrounds, to aspire for roles like the IAS through high-quality public education.

The session concluded with a call to action for stakeholders to collaborate in building a future-ready Punjab, aligning education with global standards and fostering an environment conducive to innovation and entrepreneurship.

