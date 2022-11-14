Ludhiana: Environment bodies demand implementation of plastic ban

City-based environmental organisations and residents staged a protest on Sunday against the plastic pollution in Sidhwan Canal near Gill Bridge.

Members of environmental organisations including Naroa Punjab Manch and Public Action Committee (PAC) demanded strict implementation of the single use plastic ban in the city and protection of drinking water sources in Punjab from the menace of plastic pollution.

Gurpreet Singh Palaha of PAC said that the Sidhwan Canal is full of plastic bags and toxic chemicals keep leaching out of them and making the water toxic. “Water containing poisonous chemicals will soon be supplied to the residents of Ludhiana,” Palaha said.

Jaskirat Singh of Naroa Punjab Manch said the Punjab Pollution Control Board has abdicated its responsibility to stop single-use plastic by just saying that it is being smuggled from outside Punjab. “Even if that is the case, it is will the responsibility of the Punjab government to stop it,” he said.

Advocate Ravinder Arora of Action Against Plastic Pollution (AGAP) said that there is an abundant availability of plastic bags and other single-use plastics in cities and villages, which clearly shows that the plastic mafia is dominating and the government machinery is helpless to stop them.

President of Council of Engineers, Kapil Arora, said that the Punjab government had earlier failed to turn Buddha Nullah into Dariya. “It has no clue how to tackle dung, sewage, industrial chemicals and plastic being dumped into the nullah the condition of Sidhwan Canal is also turning into the same. If the government cannot implement the ban, then they will have to knock on the doors of the NGT.”