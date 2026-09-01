The espionage investigation in Ludhiana has taken an international turn, with police uncovering a Dubai link to the alleged Pakistan-backed surveillance network. The link emerged during the interrogation of 21-year-old Aakash, a distant relative of prime accused Rachhpal Singh, who was brought from Amritsar Central Jail on a production warrant on Monday.

Ludhiana espionage case probe: Dubai contact helped accused get in touch with Pak handlers: Cops

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Police officials said their probe has also revealed that the accused allegedly shared videos and photographs of other military installations in Punjab with Pakistan-based handlers, raising concerns over the wider extent of the alleged espionage operation.

According to the police, Aakash was allegedly introduced to a Pakistan-based handler through a Dubai-based contact around three months ago. Police now suspect that the Dubai-based contact played a key role in expanding the network and is likely to be nominated as an accused in the case.

Aakash is lodged in Amritsar jail in connection with a case involving the alleged seizure of heroin and two illegal firearms. During questioning, he reportedly disclosed that his Dubai-based contact later connected him with the Pakistan-based handler.

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{{^usCountry}} The police officials claimed that Aakash then introduced Rachhpal to the network. Rachhpal, who was arrested on August 28, rented a shop on Ludhiana-Ferozepur Road and installed Chinese-made CCTV cameras facing the road. The cameras were allegedly used to transmit live footage of military vehicle movements and other sensitive activity to Pakistan-based handlers through a mobile application. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The police officials claimed that Aakash then introduced Rachhpal to the network. Rachhpal, who was arrested on August 28, rented a shop on Ludhiana-Ferozepur Road and installed Chinese-made CCTV cameras facing the road. The cameras were allegedly used to transmit live footage of military vehicle movements and other sensitive activity to Pakistan-based handlers through a mobile application. {{/usCountry}}

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The probe into the network expanded further when Rachhpal’s friends Rohit and Varinder Masih, both residents of Amritsar, were arrested by police on Sunday. After Rachhpal’s arrest, the Pakistan-based handler allegedly sent the duo to Ludhiana to check why the CCTV cameras had stopped transmitting the live feed.

An investigating officer, privy to the probe, said the three friends were allegedly drawn into the network on the promise of monetary gains.

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According to the officer, the alleged chain ran from the Dubai-based contact to Aakash, then Rachhpal and subsequently Rohit and Varinder.

Police said Rachhpal had allegedly received around ₹3 lakh for the surveillance assignment, besides approximately ₹80,000 as two months’ rent for the shop where the cameras were installed.

“Aakash has been remanded in police custody for two days and is being questioned further. The police are examining the accused’s communication records and financial transactions to identify other members of the network and determine whether similar surveillance assignments were carried out elsewhere,” officials said.