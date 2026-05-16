Ludhiana: International cyber fraud racket busted; 132 held, ₹1.3 crore recovered in two days

In one of the biggest cybercrime crackdowns in the state, the Ludhiana Police Commissionerate unearthed an international cyber fraud syndicate operating from the city and targeting foreign nationals in Europe and North America through sophisticated online scams. The operation, led by the commissionerate’s cyber cell, also resulted in the recovery of 98 laptops, 229 mobile phones and 19 vehicles allegedly purchased using crime proceeds. (HT Photo)

The police arrested 132 accused, including 14 women, during coordinated raids at two fake call centres functioning from offices in Ludhiana in two days. Investigators revealed that the network had allegedly duped victims of crores of rupees over the past two and a half months.

The operation, led by the commissionerate’s cyber cell, also resulted in the recovery of ₹1.32 crore cash, 98 laptops, 229 mobile phones and 19 vehicles allegedly purchased using crime proceeds. Police further froze/seized nearly 300 bank accounts linked to the racket.

One team of the gang used to siphon $20,000 per day by defrauding people. Thirteen teams of the gang were active.

Addressing a press conference, commissioner of police Swapan Sharma described the syndicate as a “highly organised international cyber fraud network” with operational links extending from Ludhiana to Delhi, Gujarat, Europe and North America.

According to the commissioner of police, the gang used fake Microsoft security alerts to trap unsuspecting victims abroad. Victims would suddenly see alarming pop-up warnings on their computer screens claiming their systems had been hacked or infected with dangerous viruses. The screens would freeze simultaneously, prompting users to call a fake customer care number displayed in the warning.

“The moment victims contacted the number, calls were diverted to fraudsters operating from Ludhiana through internet-based dialling software,” Sharma said.

Police said the accused were divided into 22 specialised teams comprising six to seven members each. Every team had designated “openers” and “closers”. The “openers” convinced victims to install remote access applications like UltraViewer, allowing fraudsters complete control over the victim’s computer. Fake scans and fabricated warnings involving hacked bank accounts, compromised emails or even child pornography alerts were then displayed to panic victims.

Once access was gained, the “closers” impersonated bank officials and convinced victims that their money was unsafe. Victims were allegedly manipulated into transferring money through wire transfers, gift cards, gold purchases and other methods.

Investigators revealed that the cheated funds were later routed to India through hawala channels, cryptocurrency transactions and other illegal financial networks.

Police said each operator handled nearly 8 to 10 calls daily, while each team allegedly generated fraud worth nearly $20,000 per day.

Additional deputy commissioner of police Vaibhav Sehgal said many youngsters had been recruited through social media job advertisements.

“The accused were paid monthly salaries of around ₹20,000 to ₹60,000 along with commissions linked to the amount duped from victims. Several arrested individuals are only Class 10 or Class 12 pass-outs and were specifically trained to speak in an American accent,” Sehgal said.

The probe also revealed that around 40% of the cheated amount was routed to India through hawala channels, while the remaining share was retained by foreign-based associates of the syndicate.

Police said the kingpins of the racket, believed to be operating from Delhi and Gujarat, have been identified and efforts are underway to arrest them.