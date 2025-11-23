Ludhiana: Extortion bid at bizman’s house foiled, 2 arrested

Two miscreants were arrested on charges of attempting to extort money from a city businessman at his residence on Friday night, police said on Saturday. An FIR has been lodged at PAU Police Station under Sections 308(2), 329(4), 324(4), 351(2), and 190 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. (HT File)

According to police, the accused have been identified as Lakhbir Singh and Anmol Verma, who are part of a larger extortion gang. Lakhbir is already facing trial in multiple criminal cases, highlighting his history of involvement in serious offences, police said.

The businessman, Namneet Aggarwal, a resident of Queen Garden, South City, has alleged that the accused had extorted nearly ₹15 lakh from him over the past six months by threatening him and his family.

According to police, the gang also includes a woman, Karanjeet Kaur, who made the extortion calls to Aggarwal, and aides Jagdeep Singh, Manpreet Singh, Deepak Kumar, and Robin, residents of Satguru Nagar, Lohara.

Aggarwal said that the accused barged into his house on Friday night after threatening the security guard. Watching the miscreants on CCTV, the businessman immediately bolted the doors from inside and alerted the police, while the intruders tried to break in by kicking the doors.

Amrik Singh, assistant sub-inspector of police who is investigating the case, said that the police reached the spot quickly and arrested the two accused. A hunt is on for the remaining members of the gang.

An FIR has been lodged at PAU Police Station under Sections 308(2) (extortion), 329(4) (criminal trespass), 324(4) (mischief), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), and 190 (unlawful assembly) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The accused were produced before the court on Saturday and remanded to police custody for two days, the police said.