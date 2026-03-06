Ludhiana extortion bid on dress designer: Ambala man arrested for sheltering firing accused

Another accused has been arrested in the case of opening fire targeting the house of dress designer Ashu Vijan of Khatika Mohalla of Khanna, involving gangster Goldy Brar. The accused identified as Suraj Singh Rajpurohit, 25, of Ambala in Haryana, belongs to a reputed family of Ambala, who is in the business of snacks (namkeen). With this, eight persons have been arrested so far. More arrests have been expected as the investigation progresses, says SSP.

According to the police, Suraj was involved in harbouring the firing accused. After Suraj found out that he had been booked, he fled to Thailand, lying to his family that he was going to Dubai. He returned in February. Following a tip-off, the police arrested him. He was produced before a court that sent him on two-day police custody for questioning.

Khanna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Darpan Ahluwalia said Suraj’s name emerged during the interrogation of Vivek Watts alias Vivo, 31, of Dhakoli, SAS Nagar. Vivek Watts is a body builder who owns a gym. Suraj was also in contact with Vivek and Vicky Tehla, another accused who was directly in contact with Goldy Brar, the SSP said.

The SSP added that Suraj arranged the stay of the accused in Mohali. He had also bought new clothes worth ₹25,000 for the accused after their arrest and sent the same to them in the Ludhiana Central Jail, the police said.

More arrests have been expected as the investigation progresses, the SSP added.

On January 19, four miscreants opened fire targeting the house of a garment trader and fashion designer Ashu Vijan in Khatika Mohalla in wee hours following an extortion bid. The miscreants who turned up there on two bikes set the trader’s car, parked in the street, after pouring petrol on it while escaping.