Ludhiana: Facing graft charges, ASI surrenders before VB

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Pahara Singh, who was wanted in a graft case and was on the run for the past five months, on Friday surrendered before the vigilance bureau here. The ASI is already facing trial in two criminal cases lodged against him in Moga and Baghapurana for drug peddling and implicating a man in a false case.

The accused had moved the Supreme Court after his bail applications were rejected by local courts and the Punjab and Haryana high court. The Apex court also dismissed his plea on January 29.

ASI Pahara Singh, who was deputed at Narcotic Wing of Ludhiana Rural police, was booked on August 10, 2023 on graft charges after his audio recording went viral on social networking sites. The ASI could be heard saying to a woman that if she gives ₹50,000 to him as bribe, no one will arrest her, or her husband and they can sell drugs in the area without any hindrance from the police department.

The ASI was transferred to Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar (Nawanshehr) a day after the woman had filed a complaint against him for threatening her and seeking a bribe.

Senior superintendent of police (vigilance bureau), Ludhiana Range, Ravinderpal Singh Sandhu said that the accused will be produced before the court on Saturday.