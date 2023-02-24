Ludhiana: Fake websites selling Class 10, 12 sample papers, CBSE issues notice

The Central Board of School Education has issued an advisory to students, parents and teachers following reports of fake websites, posing as authorised online platforms of the education body, luring Class 10 and 12 pupils into buying sample papers.

The CBSE said that the fake websites are posing as its authorised online platforms and luring students of classes 10 and 12 into buying the sample papers. (HT Photo)

The notice said that a web link has been created by unscrupulous elements stating that the CBSE has circulated 30 sample papers for final exams of classes 10 and 12 and the questions in the examination will be asked from these papers.

It said that the portal also demands a specific amount to download the papers from the students.

A P Sharma, principal of KVM school and CBSE coordinator for Ludhiana district, said such platforms have been created by elements with malafide intentions as not only the pattern of the sample papers was completely not in accordance with the CBSE guidelines, it aimed to take advantage of the lack of awareness among the student community.

He added that search engines show numerous such platforms claiming that the questions will be asked from the sample papers that they are offering, which is completely misleading and illegal.

He advised students to only rely on the official websites of the CBSE and Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan and authenticate the information from their teachers.

In the Ludhiana district, as many as 30,737 students including 16,146 from Class 10 and 14,591 from Class 12 are appearing for exams at a total of 30 examination centres. The number of centres have been reduced to 30 from 35 compared to last year.

As per the guidelines issued by the CBSE, as many as 24 students will be accommodated in each class. While the exams of Class 10 are being held from February 15 to March 21 and those for the Class 12 students are from February 15 to April 5.