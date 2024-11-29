Ludhiana: Family attacked in Lohara, 8 booked

A New Sundar Nagar family was attacked by a neighbour, his wife, son and aides allegedly for objecting to comments passed on a woman family member. The Daba police lodged an FIR against eight persons. The accused have been identified as Mintoo of Gill Colony in Lohara, his wife Krishna, son Ankit and an aide, Amandeep Singh, of New Lohara Colony. Four of their aides are yet to be identified. ASI Harbhol Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR under Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt to another person), 191(3) (rioting, being armed with a deadly weapon),190 (if a crime is committed by a member of an unlawful assembly, then every member of the assembly is guilty of that crime) and 351(2) (Criminal intimidation) of the BNS has been lodged against the accused. (HT Photo)

The complainant said Mintoo used to pass comments on his sister, who is married. When his sister informed him about this, he along with his mother and other relatives went to the house of Mintoo to discuss the issue.

The complainant added that after sometime the accused barged into his house and assaulted him, his sister and her husband with sharp-edged weapons. The accused also vandalised the scooter parked in the house before fleeing.

ASI Harbhol Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR under Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt to another person), 191(3) (rioting, being armed with a deadly weapon),190 (if a crime is committed by a member of an unlawful assembly, then every member of the assembly is guilty of that crime) and 351(2) (Criminal intimidation) of the BNS has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for their arrest.