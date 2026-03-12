Ludhiana: Farmers’ bodies submit memorandum against ‘fake encounters’

Farmer and labour organisations under the banner of the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (Punjab Chapter) on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to additional commissioner of police (ADCP, headquarters) Vaibhav Sehgal, alleging police excesses and demanding an independent probe into alleged fake encounters in the state. The memorandum also called for an impartial inquiry into the deaths reported in around 42 police encounters in Punjab. (File)

Representatives of the Bharatiya Kisan Mazdoor Union, Dashmesh Kisan Mazdoor Union and BKU Doaba urged the authorities to ensure accountability and protect the human rights of citizens.

The organisations raised the issue of the death of Ranjit Singh of Attia village in Gurdaspur district, alleging that he was killed in a “fake police encounter”. They demanded that the case be investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation, in accordance with the demand made by the victim’s parents.

The farmer groups alleged that the family members of Ranjit Singh, including his parents and relatives, who are pursuing the case, were being subjected to pressure and intimidation. They urged the authorities to ensure that no attempts are made to harass or blackmail them during the course of the investigation.

Raising concerns about the fairness of the probe, the organisations also claimed that a senior police officer allegedly held a meeting with the team of doctors during the post-mortem examination of Ranjit Singh and even sat on the chair of the senior medical officer (SMO). They argued that such actions could influence a fair investigation and demanded an end to what they termed as high-handedness by police officials.

The groups further alleged that under the pretext of acting against gangsters, innocent youths and their relatives were sometimes being implicated in false cases. They questioned the practice of shooting accused persons in the legs during alleged escape attempts instead of producing them before courts and allowing the judicial process to take its course.

Criticising the “bullet for bullet” approach attributed to the government led by Bhagwant Mann, the organisations demanded that such policies be discontinued and that democratic rights of citizens be safeguarded.

They also alleged that protests and movements by farmers, labourers and youth were being suppressed at several locations in the state, including Shambhu, Khnouri, Bathinda and Panjab University, Chandigarh.

Among those present during the submission of the memorandum were Dilbagh Singh Gill, Jasdev Singh Lalto, Dayal Singh Talwandi, Amrik Singh Talwandi, Bhola Singh, Gurmukh Singh and Mangat Singh, who reiterated the demand for protection of human rights and an end to alleged police excesses in Punjab.