Ludhiana | Farmers protest outside Mini Secretariat enters sixth day
Ludhiana | Farmers protest outside Mini Secretariat enters sixth day

The farmers’ protest under the banner of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ugrahan) continued for the sixth day against the state government outside the Mini Secretariat
With court complex fortified after the blast, the farmers had shifted their protest outside the secretariat, but they have announced to continue the protest till December 30 (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Updated on Dec 26, 2021 04:19 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

It took neither blast in the court complex nor freezy weather for the farmers to call off their protest. Withstanding challenges, the farmers under the banner of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ugrahan) continued their day-night protest against the state government outside the Mini Secretariat for the sixth consecutive day on Saturday.

With court complex fortified after the blast, the farmers had shifted their protest outside the secretariat, but they have announced to continue the protest till December 30. Another meeting has been scheduled on December 30 to discuss the demand of debt waiver.

Partly cloudy weather, mercury drops in Ludhiana

Ludhiana

The partly cloudy cover led to a dip in the temperature. Misty weather enveloped the city during the evening. Both the maximum (20°c) and minimum temperature (6.4°C) witnessed a drop of one degree centigrade from the normal temperature. officials of meteorological department of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) said the weather is expected to remain cold and dry with possibility of fog during morning hours in Ludhiana and its adjoining areas during the next 24 hours.

Sunday, December 26, 2021
