Ludhiana financial firm employees robbed of 1.32 lakh

Two masked men robbed three employees of a finance company of ₹1.32 lakh, signed cheques and several other documents at gunpoint in Jagraon.

The incident took place outside the Upmoney Private Limited finance company office located near Sherpur Chowk on GT road, Jagraon, when the company’s junior branch manager Rajesh Kumar of Moga, along with field officers Gurkirat Singh of Moga and Kamalpreet Singh of Sudhar, were leaving for home after finishing the day’s work.

The FIR has been lodged following the complaint lodged by the company’s zonal manager Rahul of Disposal road, Jagraon.

The complainant said, on October 7, the three aforementioned employees came to his residence and informed him about the incident — wherein they were robbed by two unidentified robbers.

As per the complainant, the unidentified men turned up outside the office on a motorcycle just as the trio was leaving for home and brandished a pistol-like object at Gurkirat and snatched a kit from him and Kamalpreet each.

He added that Rajesh, who had a ₹1.32 lakh of the company’s money with him, ran towards the gate of the Royal City Colony, but the miscreants chased him before stealing the money and fleeing.

The stolen kits, meanwhile, contained documents including Aadhaar cards of customers, voter cards and a few signed cheques.

Assistant sub-inspector Darshan Singh, who is investigating the case, said the police are investigating the matter and have scanned the footage of CCTV cameras installed near the spot. The team, however, has not yet found any footage showing the accused.

A case under sections 379B (theft) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, meanwhile, has been registered against unidentified accused at the City Jagraon police station.