Ludhiana: FIR against contractor for selling liquor after permissible hours

The police lodged an FIR against the owner of a liquor company after the police found his employees selling liquor after permissible hours. The accused has been identified as Ajit Singh Chawla and his unidentified workers. (Getty image)

ASI Jaspal Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the accused has a liquor vend at Noorwala Road, near Lakshmi Nagar. As per the orders of the Election Commission of India, the liquor vends have to be closed. However, the accused were selling alcohol through a window, while keeping the shutter down.

2 booked for consuming alcohol in open

In the second case, the Jamalpur police booked Anil Kumar of Jagga Colony, Bhamian Kalan, and Raju of Gobind Nagar, at 33 feet road, for consuming alcohol in open. Head constable Gurinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the accused were consuming alcohol near a liquor vend situated at 33 feet road near Lakshman Nagar. The police nabbed them and registered a case against them.

Both the FIRs have been lodged under sections 188 (disobedience to orders duly promulgated by public servant) of the IPC.