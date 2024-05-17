Ludhiana: FIR filed 22 days after constable went missing under suspicious circumstance

Around 22 days after a Punjab Police constable, on way to Ludhiana from Beas, went missing in mysterious circumstance, the Division Number 8 police lodged a first-information report (FIR) against unidentified accused. The wife of the constable raised suspicions that some someone had confined her husband. The victim, Rupinder Singh, 34, is a resident of Raian village in Beas and was coming to Ludhiana to report for duty. (HT File)

The victim, Rupinder Singh, 34, is a resident of Raian village in Beas and was coming to Ludhiana to report for duty. He is posted at Police Lines, Ludhiana. The FIR has been registered on a complaint by his wife Gurleen Kaur.

The complainant said that her husband had left the house on April 24 and she lost her contact with him on the same day. His mobile phone was switched off and did not join duty or return home, she said. She said that she continued to search for him, but to no avail.

Division number 8 station-house officer (SHO) inspector Harshpal Singh said that the constable was absent from duty from April and his family did not inform the department. They have received a complaint from his wife about the disappearance.

The police registered an FIR under section 346 (wrongful confinement in secret) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against unidentified accused. The Inspector added that the police have been scanning his call details and last location to trace him.