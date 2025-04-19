Ludhiana: FIR registered against eight over assault in Sasrali Colony

The Meharban police have registered an FIR against eight individuals in connection with an assault in Sasrali Colony. According to the complainants, the police should have taken action immediately after the attack by those “linked to illegal mining”. (HT Photo for representation)

Complainants said the police took place only after they approached Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria.

The incident took place on Thursday when a group creating awareness against illegal mining and child labour was attacked with sharp-edged weapons. A woman from Gaunsgarh village, who was part of the awareness campaign, sustained injuries to her arm that required 15 stitches. Several other team members were also injured.

According to the victim, the team rushed to Sasrali after being informed that a colleague’s elderly mother was being harassed by a tipper driver linked to illegal mining activity. Upon intervening, the group was assaulted by the driver and his accomplices, including women, who reportedly beat them up and caused serious injuries.

Despite immediately filing a police complaint and submitting medical evidence, no action was initially taken by Meharban police, the complainants alleged. They said BJP leader Jai Inder Kaur accompanied them to governor Kataria on Friday and demanded intervention following which the Meharban police registered an FIR under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including charges of voluntarily causing hurt, assault and rioting. The accused include Usha, Tara Singh, Sukhveer Singh and others.

As of now, no arrests have been made. Inspector Paramdeep Singh, station house officer of the Meharban police station, said a hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.

According to the complainants, the police should have taken action immediately after the attack by those “linked to illegal mining”. They said they expect a speedy investigation and strict punishment to culprits.