Ludhiana fire brigade preps up ahead of Diwali

Equipped with the newly purchased 56-metre high turntable ladder to douse flames in high-rise buildings, the fire brigade in Ludhiana has installed temporary set ups at different locations across the city to deal with fire incidents during Diwali.

Ludhiana fire brigade dept preps up ahead of Diwali

MC commissioner Sandeep Rishi visited the fire brigade headquarters situated near the railway station on Thursday to take stock of the preparations ahead of the festival.

MC joint commissioner Ankur Mahindroo, zonal commissioner Neeraj Jain, assistant divisional fire officer (ADFO) Swarn Chand, fire station officer (FSO) Maninder Singh, FSO Kartar Singh among others were also present on the occasion.

Fire brigade officials stated that all arrangements have been made to deal with fire incidents and around two dozen fire tenders have been deployed in the city. Around 100 fire fighters, including senior officials will remain on alert to tackle any untoward incident reported on Diwali night.

The turntable ladder (TTL) would also play a key role in tackling fire incidents reported in high-rise buildings. The TTL has been recently purchased by the department at a cost of around ₹13 crore.

Besides the five fire stations situated in different parts of the city, the fire tenders are also stationed at around half-a-dozen temporary stations which are additionally established in different parts of the city on Diwali night. This is done to reduce reaction time, if any fire incident is reported in the city.

MC commissioner Sandeep Rishi appealed to the residents, especially children, to celebrate ‘green Diwali’ by lighting earthen lamps. He appealed to the residents not to burst crackers on Diwali as they can cause air and noise pollution, which is a major concern.

He said that in case any fire incident is reported in the city, the fire fighters are equipped with modern fire tenders, tools and machinery to deal with fire incidents.

Rishi asked residents not to keep hosiery material, waste clothes, furniture etc on the roof of the houses to avoid any fire incident.

