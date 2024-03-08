Ludhiana: Fire engulfs house in Sarabha Nagar

A fire erupted in a residential house located in Sarabha Nagar on Thursday evening. Fire-fighters trying to control the broke out in a house in Sarabha Nagar in Ludhiana on Thursday, March 07, 2024. (Gurpreet Singh/HT Photo)

No casualties have been reported in the incident.

Firefighters reported that they deployed two fire tenders to extinguish the flames, although the cause of the fire remains undetermined.

The blaze was first noticed by the neighbours at around 5 pm, who promptly alerted the fire department.

Rajan, a construction worker from a nearby site, said, “I immediately informed the fire department when I noticed smoke billowing from the house. Unfortunately, the fire had already engulfed the first floor by then.”

A fire official confirmed that the first floor of the house suffered extensive damage due to the fire.