Ludhiana: ‘Fire Safety Week’ kicks off with awareness rally

In order to spread awareness among the residents regarding fire safety, municipal corporation’s (MC) fire brigade wing kicked off a ‘Fire Safety Week’ on Sunday. On the first day, fire brigade organised an awareness rally in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

On the first day, fire brigade organised an awareness rally in the city. The rally was held on the theme of ‘Ensure fire safety, contribute towards nation building. ’It moved from different parts of the city, including Railway Station road, Ghumar Mandi, Sarabha Nagar and Gill road among others.

The fire tenders also paid tribute to the fire fighters who lost their lives in line of duty. Assistant divisional fire officer (ADFO) Maninder Singh said the week long event is being observed on directions of MC commissioner Sandeep Rishi. Singh said mock drills at public places, hospitals, awareness drives, blood donation camps, essay writing competitions in schools and educational institutes would be held under the fire safety week.

MC commissioner Sandeep Rishi and ADFO Maninder Singh said ‘Fire Safety Week’ is observed every year and the aim is to sensitise the residents regarding fire safety. They further appealed the locals to follow the fire safety norms and install proper fire safety equipment in their respective properties to avoid accident.