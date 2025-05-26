Ludhiana: Five arrested for killing Moga man

The Ludhiana Rural police arrested five accused involved in a brutal murder case. The accused have been identified as Jaswinder Kaur, Sukhdev Singh alias Kala, Sultan Singh alias Sahil, Swaranjit Singh alias Rambo, and Manpreet Singh. The accused in police custody in Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT Photo)

According to inspector Varinderpal Singh Uppal, SHO, Jagraon city police station on May 24, 2025, Manpreet Singh, a resident of village Nathoke in Moga’s Bagha Purana tehsil, lodged a complaint regarding the murder of his brother, Gurpreet Singh.

According to the complaint, on May 21, Gurpreet had gone to meet his friend Sukhdeep Singh alias Sukha, a resident of Bagha Purana, near the Nanaksar Kaleran bus stand. Sukhdeep had been in contact via Instagram with a woman named Jaswinder Kaur, alias Jassi, wife of Sukhdev, a resident of Alamwala village in Moga.

When Gurpreet and Sukhdeep arrived at the location, they were ambushed by Jaswinder Kaur, her family, and other associates. The attackers, armed with sticks and rods, included Sukhdev Singh alias Kala, Sultan Singh alias Sahil, Swaranjit Singh alias Rambo, Manpreet Singh of village Manuke in Ludhiana, and three to four unidentified individuals. Upon spotting Sukhdeep, Jaswinder allegedly pointed him out to her accomplices, accusing him of trying to speak to her.

The group then brutally attacked Gurpreet Singh and his friend. While Sukhdeep managed to flee the scene on his motorcycle, Gurpreet was beaten mercilessly and left unconscious by the roadside. He remained there throughout the night until a passerby called for medical help the next morning. An ambulance shifted him to civil hospital, Jagraon, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Following the investigation, a case was registered under Sections 103, 61(2), 190, and 126(2) of the BNS on May 24. Based on initial findings and interrogation, police arrested Jaswinder Kaur, her husband Sukhdev Singh, Sultan Singh, Swaranjit Singh, and Manpreet Singh.

All accused were produced in court and remanded to police custody for further interrogation. Officials stated that more revelations are expected as the investigation progresses.

According to police records, Manpreet Singh, one of the arrested accused, is a repeat offender with multiple criminal cases already registered against him. These include a FIR involving Sections 25, 54, 59 under the Arms Act at Hathur Police Station, and FIR under Sections 323, 294, 506, and 34 of the IPC at Sadar Raikot police station.