Ludhiana: Five booked for helping two undertrials get bail using fake IDs

The Division Number 5 police have booked at least five people for bailing out two men who are facing trial in a snatching case using fake identity cards.

The FIR has been registered based on directions of Shiv Mohan Garg, additional district and session judge.

Two men, Amritpal Singh and Jaspreet Singh, had been arrested in a snatching case in September 2018.

Later, Amritpal was granted bail after two men posing as Baldev Singh and Bajinder Singh submitted their documents as guarantor and witness, respectively. Similarly, Jaspreet was granted bail after three men posing as Gurdeep Singh, Manpreet Singh and Navpreet Singh submitted their documents.

When Amritpal and Jaspreet started skipping court hearings, witnesses and guarantors were summoned based on addresses provided in the identity cards, who told court that they did not bail out the duo. It was then discovered that fake identity proofs had been used.

ASI Sukhpal Singh, investigating officer, said that a case of cheating and forgery has been registered at Division Number 5 police station.

MORE NEWS IN BRIEFS

Woman among six booked for torching car

Six people, including a woman, were booked on Thursday for torching their neighbour’s car in Surjit Nagar, Giaspura. The accused have been identified as Vivek Pandey, Ayush, Himanshu Lohara, Ram Dyal, Ramesh and Nirmala Devi. The complainant, Nagmani, stated that the torched his Maruti Suzuki Alto car on October 19 and the incident was captured on CCTV. Head constable Jasvir Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR has been lodged under Sections 436 and 120-B of Indian Penal Code at Focal point police station. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.

Dist logs 14 dengue, 2 fresh Covid cases

As many as 14 dengue cases were reported from Ludhiana district on Thursday, taking the season’s tally to 584. Of this, 50 patients are undergoing treatment at various hospitals and the rest have recovered. Meanwhile, the district also logged two new Covid cases. There are five patients currently battling the disease and all of them are under home isolation. Ludhiana has so far recorded 1,13613 Covid infections, of which 1,10,590 people have successfully defeated the virus and 3,018 patients have succumbed to it

