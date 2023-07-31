Ludhiana: Five held for sharing child pornographic content on internet

Coming down heavily against the offenders for uploading child pornography content on their social networking accounts, police arrested five men on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Abhishek Sharma, 35, of Kila Mohalla, Palwinder Singh, 23 of Heera village of Koomkalan, Ajaib Singh, 30, of Guru Gobind Singh Nagar, Satwinder Singh, 31 and Devraj Yadav, 32, of Mohalla Hargobind Nagar.

US-based National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) had found the video and contacted the Punjab Police to investigate. AIG (cyber cell) had further marked a probe to the Ludhiana cyber cell.

Commissioner of police Mandeep Singh Sidhu said that five cases have been lodged against the accused at different police stations. He said the police have received information that the accused have shared child pornography content on social networking sites. The police with the help of cybercrime cell traced the accused tracing IP addresses of their phones.

Five cases were registered under Section 67-B of the Information and Technology Act.