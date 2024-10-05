Ludhiana: Follow menu guidelines, Punjab Mid-Day Meal Society tells schools

The Punjab Mid-Day Meal Society has instructed the district education office to ensure that schools follow the set weekly menu and prepare meals based on the number of students. This directive comes after complaints surfaced that some schools were not adhering to the menu, with some even skipping fruits and marking fake attendance, despite repeated reminders. Punjab Food Commission chairman Bal Mukand Sharma inspecting mid-day meals being served at PAU’s Government Elementary School in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)

The letter included the weekly menu, outlining the serving of dal and chapatti on Monday, rajmah and rice on Tuesday, chickpeas with chapatti on Wednesday, karhi, rice, and a seasonal fruit on Thursday, seasonal vegetables and chapatti on Friday, and dal and rice on Saturday. Schools were also instructed to serve a dessert on one day each week and avoid preparing the same type of dal every week.

District education officer (elementary) Ravinder Kaur said, “We have directed school heads to follow these guidelines. Regular checks are being conducted to ensure that the meals are prepared hygienically and as per the menu.”

Punjab Food Commission Chairman inspects mid-day meals

On Saturday, Punjab Food Commission chairman Bal Mukand Sharma inspected the mid-day meals served at PAU’s Government Elementary School and the Anganwadi Centre in Jangwal village. Sharma reviewed the cleanliness, grain storage, and other facilities. He emphasised the need to maintain hygiene in mid-day meal kitchens and suggested boiling leaves of winter vegetables like carrot, radish, and turnip to provide nutritious water to the students without extra cost.

He also encouraged teachers to promote kitchen gardening in the community and stressed the need for regular testing of mid-day meals, maintaining a food test register, and ensuring the quality of food and cleanliness during preparation. Sharma further directed the officials to check the quality of drinking water in schools and ensure that both students and mid-day meal workers undergo health check-ups every six months. He also urged the officials to provide fresh vegetables and fruits to students with their meals.