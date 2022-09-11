Ludhiana| Four arrested for fake I-T raid robbery

Six days after a gang of miscreants impersonating income tax officials robbed ₹25 lakh from the house of a farmer in Rohno Khurd village in Khanna, four of them landed in the police net on Saturday.

According to police, at least nine persons were involved in the crime, and five of them are still on the run.

The mastermind in the crime is a friend of the victim who knew that there was cash kept in the house.

Police said the accused got the idea from the Bollywood movie Super 26 in which a group of cons conduct bogus raids to loot politicians and businesspersons.

Those arrested have been identified as Mohammad Hakim alias Dr Khan of Haji Nagar, Jarag Chowk of Malerkotla, Rajnish Kumar alias Sonu of Zeera of Ferozepur, Paramdeep Singh alias Vicky of Partap Nagar of Ludhiana, and Rajiv Kumar Sahni alias Sukha of Abdullapur Basti.

Apart from Rajiv Kumar Sahni who was arrested from Bihar, all other accused were nabbed from Khanna.

Police have recovered ₹11 lakh cash and three cars – a BMW, Toyota Innova and Mahindra Verito – from their possession.

Raids on for 5 accused

Those still evading arrest have been identified as Gurcharan Singh alias Gurchand alias Chand of Pamali village of Jodhan, his nephew Gurpreet Singh alias Peeta of Jhammat village of Malaud, Sukhwinder Singh alias Mann Sahib of Rara village of Payal, Daljit Singh of Ranva village of Malerkotla and Harpreet Singh Gill of Baba Jeevan Singh Nagar, Tajpur Road, Ludhiana.

How the case was cracked

Khanna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Dayama Harish Kumar Om Parkash said police had suspected the involvement of some acquaintance of the victim since the first day.

Cops then started zeroing in on persons who were aware that the victim, Sajjan Singh of Rohno Khurd village, had to make payment in a land deal for which he had kept money at his home.

“During investigation, the name of Gurcharan Singh emerged. Gurcharan had mediated a matrimonial dispute between Sajjan Singh, his family and his daughter-in-law. He had also mediated cash transactions between them. He was aware that Sajjan Singh had kept the money at his home. He shared it with his nephew Gurpreet Singh and others and hatched a conspiracy to execute a robbery,” said the SSP.

“Following this, Gurcharan Singh, Mohammad Halim, Paramdeep Singh alias Vicky and Rajnish Kumar carried out a reccee of the house. On September 4, Mohammad Halim, Daljit Singh, Paramdeep Singh alias Vicky, Rajnish Kumar and Rajnish Kumar posing as income tax officials conducted a fake raid at the house. They had also procured fake identity cards of the income tax department. The accused held captive all family members in a room and fled after robbing ₹25 lakh cash,” he added.

Superintendent of police (SP, investigation) Pragya Jain said police had formed separate teams to investigate the matter and cracked the case within six days. The SP added that Rajnish Kumar, who is into the business of sale and purchase of old cars, is already facing trial in a case of drug peddling. Rajiv Kumar Sahni is his employee. Paramdeep Singh alias Vicky and Gurcharan Singh are already facing trials in cheating cases.

Police have added Sections 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) and 395 (dacoity) of the Indian Penal Code to the FIR which was already registered under Sections 392 (robbery), 419 (cheating by personation) and 342 (wrongful confinement), Sections 25 (defrauding) and 27 (Property in possession of wife, clerk or servant) at Sadar of Khanna police station.

