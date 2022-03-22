Ludhiana | Four arrested for robbery at crockery trader’s house
Six days after robbers broke into a crockery trader’s house in Machinewala bazar, the police arrested four men and recovered ₹70,000, jewellery, a mobile phone and sharp-edged weapons from them.
The arrested accused are Prince Sandhu, Parvinder Singh, Gaurav Singh and Sayam of Manjit Nagar.
Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Harsimrat Singh said on March 14, a case had been registered against unidentified accused under Sections 380 ( theft in dwelling house), 323 ( voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.
The complainant, Krishan Kumar Singla, 50, had said that the accused had barged into his house and attacked him and his wife with sharp-edged weapons. The accused had gagged the couple, and fled with ₹1.5 lakh cash, diamond bangles and rings.
