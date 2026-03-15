Ludhiana: Four injured as stones hurled during prayers at Tibba Road

Tension prevailed on Tibba Road after a group of youths allegedly pelted stones at people offering Friday prayers, leaving at least four worshippers injured. A clash between two groups of the same community triggered the stone pelting, officials said. SI Balveer Singh from Tibba police station said CCTV footage from the area has been seized and efforts are underway to identify the accused. (HT Photo)

The incident occurred near Mayapuri Chowk Ludhiana on Tibba Road Ludhiana on Friday when around 40 to 50 people had gathered to offer prayers during the holy month of Ramadan.

Eyewitnesses said that two youths arrived on a motorcycle and suddenly began pelting stones at the worshippers, causing chaos and a brief stampede among those present. Some people at the spot retaliated by throwing stones, further escalating the situation before the attackers fled.

One of the complainants, Mohammad Anees Malik, a resident of the area, told police that Friday prayers were being held at his house when the attack occurred. He alleged that the assailants appeared to have a dispute with someone else but targeted those present at the prayer gathering.

Another injured worshipper, Mohammad Sonu, said several people suffered injuries. Another worshipper, Haider Ali, said the attackers suddenly arrived and began hurling stones, creating panic among those present.

Sub-Inspector Balveer Singh from Tibba police station said CCTV footage from the area has been seized and efforts are underway to identify the accused.

Meanwhile, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Rajesh Sharma said preliminary findings suggest that the incident stemmed from a clash between two groups of youths from the same community outside a mosque, during which both sides allegedly hurled bricks and stones at each other.

The ACP added that both the groups are in talks for a compromise. The police have asked them to file a complaint.