Ludhiana: Four injured in clash over parking dispute

Four persons were injured after two groups allegedly clashed over a parking dispute on Mayapuri Road in Ludhiana on Saturday night.

The police had verified the incident and teams are identifying the persons involved. (HT File)

According to police and local residents, the dispute began after a Mahindra Bolero was allegedly parked in a manner that blocked movement on the narrow road. The argument reportedly started when a local resident asked the occupants of the vehicle to remove it and clear the passage.

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Mukhtiar Singh, a resident of the area, alleged that the occupants entered into an argument with him and later called several associates to the spot. He claimed that as the confrontation intensified, members from both sides gathered and allegedly pelted each other with bricks and stones.

Residents said the clash continued for several minutes and created panic in the locality. Family members of Mukhtiar Singh further alleged that women who tried to intervene were also attacked with sticks during the violence.

The family also alleged that one of the accused fired a gunshot during the clash, though police said the allegation could not be confirmed. Balbir Singh said no formal complaint had been received from either side so far. However, he said police had verified the incident and teams were identifying the persons involved. Further action will be taken after recording statements of the injured and local residents, he added.

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