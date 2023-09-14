Ludhiana: Four livestock famers get CM award

Punjab agriculture and farmers welfare minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian conferred four livestock farmers from the state with the CM award during the Pashu Palan Mela that kicked off at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Ludhiana, on Thursday. HT Image

Each award carried a plaque, shawl and citation along with cash.

Director of extension education Parkash Singh Brar said the vet varsity is making all efforts for the development of the livestock sector in the state by strengthening its extension programmes. In order to motivate various categories of livestock farmers, the university organises innovative competitions by assessing the extent and impact of the adoption of these technologies in improving the productivity, and profitability of different livestock farming systems.

In the cattle farming category Ranjit Singh Sohi, VPO Langiana Purana, Baghapurana, Moga, got the award. He has 235 cows and the daily milk production at his farm is 25 quintals. He has established a milking parlour and an ultra-modern shed. He has tagged all his animals and uses an automatic scraper for dairy waste management. One of his cows has a record of 60 liters of milk production per day.

In the poultry farming category, Rishi Pal of Thuhi village, Nabha, Patiala, earned the award. He started poultry farming in 2003. Now, he has 6.5 lakh birds and a daily production of 5.5 lakh eggs. He follows the recommendations of the university to manage his farm. He has established a cage system-based shed and manufactures feed using his own feed mill. The birds are fed using semi-automatic feeders as well.

In the category of value addition of livestock produce, this year’s award was shared by Gurbachan Singh of Burj Deva Singh village, PO Harike, Tarntaran, and Pushpinder Singh Sidhu of Banwala Hanwanta village, PO Jandwala, Fazilka. Both the farmers after getting training from the university are registered with FSSAI of India. They make ghee, paneer, curd, ice cream and many other products at their farm. Both are also recognised by the Punjab government and ministry of food processing industries.