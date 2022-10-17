Ludhiana: Fraudsters dupe chemist, his relative of 3 lakh, booked

Three persons have been booked for duping a Ludhiana chemist and his friend of ₹3 lakh on the pretext of exchanging cash with US dollars, police said on Sunday.

After taking the cash from the victim, the accused handed them a bag containing a soap bar covered with pieces of papers, the police added.

A first information report (FIR) has been registered at the Moti Nagar police station against the three accused, one of whom was identified as Imran, a resident of Moti Nagar. The other accused haven’t been identified yet.

The complainant, Manjit Singh of New Janta Colony, Rahon Road, said he runs a chemist shop in Naginder Nagar.

The main accused had gone to his shop to buy medicines a couple of days ago, where Manjit told him that he was in possession of some money in US currency, which he was unable to exchange.

The accused offered to help and told Manjit that his currency will be exchanged at cheaper rates.

Manjit said that he had shared about it with one of his relatives, Gagandeep Singh, who runs a money exchange establishment in Faridkot. On Saturday, he came to Ludhiana with ₹3 lakh in cash.

The accused called them to Sherpur Kalan area and after taking the cash, handed them a bag.

Before they could open the bag, the accused left with his two aides, who were already present near the spot on a bike.

Manjit said they found a soap bar covered in pieces of newspapers inside the bag after which he immediately informed the police and lodged an FIR.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Ajmer Singh, who is investigating the case, said the FIR against the three accused has been registered under sections 420 (cheating) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). A hunt is on to nab the remaining accused, he added.