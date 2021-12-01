Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | Gang involved in robbing auto passengers busted, 2 arrested
Ludhiana | Gang involved in robbing auto passengers busted, 2 arrested

The gang of three was active on Sherpur Chowk, Samrala Chowk, Jalandhar Bypass and the Clock Tower in Ludhiana, and targeted auto passengers
The gang of three would take passengers to isolated places in Ludhiana in their auto and rob them.
The gang of three would take passengers to isolated places in Ludhiana in their auto and rob them. (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on Dec 01, 2021 02:24 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A gang, which robbed auto-rickshaw passengers, was busted on Tuesday with the arrest of two of its members.

The accused, Mangat Singh of Meharban and Rajpal Singh of Ravindar Colony, Shimlapuri, were arrested from Overlock Road, while their accomplice, Gagandeep Singh, is on the run. The three-wheeler used to commit the robberies and 25,000 was recovered from them.

The gang of three was active on Sherpur Chowk, Samrala Chowk, Jalandhar Bypass and the Clock Tower. Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, city 2) Balwinder Singh Randhawa said, “One gang member would drive the vehicle, while the other two posed as passengers. They would then take the passenger to isolated areas and rob them.”

Station house officer Amandeep Singh Brar said Rajpal is already facing trial in six cases, including snatching and drug peddling. “Fifteen snatching cases have been registered against the accused in two months,” he said.

A case under Section 379 (punishment of theft) and 34 (criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of the common intention) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused at Division Number 6 police station.

Wednesday, December 01, 2021
