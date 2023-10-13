Ludhiana: Gang of vehicle lifters busted, 22 stolen two-wheelers recovered

The Ludhiana Rural police busted two gangs with the arrest of six persons involved in vehicle lifting and recovered as many as 22 stolen two-wheelers, including 19 motorcycles and three scooters from their possession. The accused in the custody of VB officials in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The arrested accused have been identified as Lakhwinder Singh alias Lakhi of Khurshedpur, Lakhwinder Singh alias Lakhan of Rampura in Jagraon, Dilpreet alias Kalu of Kothe Baggu in Jagraon, Sagar alias Sweety of Jagraon, Sarban Kumar and Charanjot Singh of Ramgarh village of Jamalpur area.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP, Ludhiana Rural) Navneet Singh Bains said that the team of CIA staff of Ludhiana Rural arrested Lakhi and Lakhan from Aligarh Chowk on national highway when they were passing from the area to sell stolen vehicle.

The police recovered a motorcycle from their possession. Later, following the information provided by the accused, the police recovered a total of 15 two-wheelers from their possession.

A case under section 379, 473, 411 of the IPC has been registered against the accused at city Jagraon police station.

The SSP added that Lakhi is already facing trial in three cases, including two cases of NDPS Act.

In another case, the Sadar Jagraon police arrested four members of another gang, identified as Dilpreet alias Kalu of Kothe Baggu of Jagraon, Sagar alias Sweety of Jagraon, Sarban Kumar, Charanjot Singh of village Ramgarh in Jamalpur area and recovered seven stolen vehicles from their possession. A case under sections 379, 411 of IPC and 177 of the Motor Vehicle Act has been registered against the accused.

