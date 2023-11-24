Ludhiana: Gang of vehicle lifters busted, 3 held; 22 two-wheelers recovered

The Division number 2 police busted a gang of vehicle lifters with the arrest of three persons and recovered a total of 22 vehicles from their possession, including 15 motorcycles and 7 scooters. The accused in the custody of Division Number 2 police in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)

The arrested accused have been identified as Gurpreet Singh, Bobby of Kot Ise Khan of Moga and Sahil of Islamganj.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP city, 1) Rupinder Kaur Sra said that the police arrested the accused following a tip-off. Among the vehicles recovered, all seven scooters are Honda Activa, while motorcycles include different models. Moreover, six vehicles of the total recovered were without number plates.

A case under section 379 and 411 of IPC was registered against the accused.

The ADCP said that the accused have confessed to have stolen vehicles from around 16 locations, including vicinity of city railway station, Gurudwara Dukhniwaran Sahib, JMD Mall, Civil Hospital, Samrala Chowk, Barring Market, Under Jagraon Bridge, opposite Bus Terminal, Janakpuri Market, Sufian Bagh, Shahpur road and PUDA Market.

The accused Gurpreet is already facing trial in three cases including cases of theft and snatchings while the Bobby is facing one FIR for theft.