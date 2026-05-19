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Ludhiana: Gang selling newborns busted, ASHA worker among 6 held, say Cops

Cops rescue infant during raid, probe reveals the group had been targeting vulnerable families for illegal adoptions

Published on: May 19, 2026 03:28 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
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Khanna Police on Monday arrested six persons, including an ASHA worker, for allegedly procuring newborns from financially vulnerable families and facilitating their illegal adoption through an unauthorised network operating in the region.

The accused in the custody of Khanna Police on Monday. (HT Photo)

The officials also rescued a newborn during the operation and later reunited the infant with the biological mother.

Superintendent of police (detective) Pawanjeet Chaudhary said police had received information regarding a group allegedly involved in taking custody of newborns from economically distressed families in exchange for money and arranging illegal adoptions through private channels.

“Acting on the inputs, police teams conducted a raid in the Dana Mandi Road area and arrested three women — Kuldeep Kaur of Vijay Colony, Khamano Kalan, Harmeet Kaur of Natt village in Ludhiana district and Monika of Rahon village in Khanna. A newborn was rescued from their possession during the raid. Further investigation led to the arrest of three more accused — Daljit Singh and Manpreet Kaur, both residents of Pratap Nagar in Ludhiana, and Jasvir Kaur, an ASHA worker from Ajnali village in Fatehgarh Sahib district,” the SP added.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Gang selling newborns busted, ASHA worker among 6 held, say Cops
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Gang selling newborns busted, ASHA worker among 6 held, say Cops
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