Ludhiana: Gangster Arsh Dalla’s aide held by police after gunfight in Sidhwan Bet

The Ludhiana Rural police on Sunday arrested a member of gangster-turned-terrorist Arsh Dalla gang following exchange of fire in Sadarpur village near Jagraon- Sidhwan Bet Road, Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said, adding that the the accused sustained a bullet injury to his leg and was rushed to a hospital. According to police, the seized bike was used while opening fire outside the Jagraon jewellery showroom on March 5. (HT Photo)

The accused, identified as Krishan alias Kaki from Malsia Wali Basti Zira in Ferozepur district, was wanted for allegedly firing outside a jewellery shop near the busy Rani Jhansi Chowk in Jagraon, police officials said.

According to police, the accused is undergoing treatment for the bullet wound and doctors say his condition is stable.

Police recovered a .32-bore pistol, two live cartridges and a bike from the possession of the accused. A bullet fired by the accused hit the headlight of the police vehicle. According to police, the seized bike was used while opening fire outside the Jagraon jewellery showroom on March 5.

DGP Yadav said the accused and his aide Deepa of Moga had opened fire at the Ladoo Lekhe Wale Jewellery Showroom on behest of Arsh Dalla on March 5 to intimidate the owner, who had received an extortion call from the gangster.

A first-information report (FIR) was registered under section 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and section 25 of the Arms Act at City Jagraon police station, Ludhiana Rural.

Sharing details of the operation, Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) additional director general of police (ADGP) Promod Ban said police teams tracked the accused Krishan to Sadarpur after a tip-off. The area falls under the jurisdiction of Sidhwan Bet police station in Ludhiana Rural.

AGTF teams, in the supervision of additional inspector general (AIG) Sandeep Goel and deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Rajan Parminder Singh, in a joint operation with Ludhiana Rural police, intercepted the accused at Sadarpur village. The accused opened fire at the police team to evade arrest, prompting cops to retaliate.

“During the exchange of fire, Krishan sustained bullet injury on his right leg. He was admitted to the local civil hospital and is said to be in stable condition,” said the ADGP.

Ludhiana Rural senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ankur Gupta said a fresh FIR was registered under section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and section 25 of the Arms Act at the Sidhwan Bet police station. He said further investigation is on and police are making efforts to arrest other accused involved in the crime.