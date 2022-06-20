Ludhiana | Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s aide arrested with illegal weapons

A close aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently in the custody of Mansa police in connection with the murder of Punjabi Singer and politician Sidhu Moosewala, has been arrested by Ludhiana police for allegedly assaulting a transporter.

The accused has been identified as Baldev Chaudhary alias Kaku, 30, of Kali Sadak. His accomplice Ankit Sharma, 29, was also arrested. Police have recovered two illegal weapons and 11 bullets from his possession.

Inspector Beant Juneja, in-charge, CIA Staff-2, said that Baldev Chaudhary, who is a transporter, was wanted by the police in a four-month-old case of assault and snatching.

A transporter Hardeep Singh of Jhungian Qadar village had registered an FIR against the accused stating that Baldev Chaudhary along with Chetan Munjal of Chandigarh and 12 others had opened attack on him in Transport Nagar on January 31. The accused had also snatched ₹2 lakh cash from him, said the complainant.

Hardeep Singh had stated that some trucks loaded with goods were seized by the sales tax department and the accused suspected him for passing information to the sales tax department.

The inspector added that after the police came to know about the links of the accused with gangster Bishnoi, they arrested him on Friday.

On Sunday, the police arrested his accomplice Ankit Sharma from near Clock Tower. He is said to be a drug addict. A hunt is on for rest of the accused.