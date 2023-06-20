Ludhiana gets closer to smart traffic lights

Hanging fire for the last several years, the project to install intelligent traffic management system at 42 intersections in the city has picked up pace as the civic body is set to invite tenders for the same within a week.

Along with smart traffic lights, as many as 250 CCTV cameras will be installed to keep a check on traffic violators and maintain surveillance. (Manish/HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

MC officials said that a technical committee has also been formed to come up with suggestions and guidelines to implement the project which is being taken up at a cost of ₹9 crore.

All the formalities for inviting tenders for the project are near completion, said Sanjay Kanwar, superintending engineer, MC.

The project, devised as a remedy to solve the burgeoning traffic problem in the city, was approved by the MC’s Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC) in January this year. The project has remained in the pipeline for over seven years.

Through the adaptive traffic control system, the duration of the traffic lights is adjusted based on the volume of traffic. The traffic lights will be monitored through the integrated command control room at the municipal corporation’s Zone D office.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The 42 proposed traffic intersections include the traffic points which currently see massive traffic jams due to ongoing construction for various projects - Bharat Nagar Chowk, deputy commissioner’s office, Bhai Bala Chowk, ESI Hospital and Dugri Urban Estate Phase -1.

Along with smart traffic lights, as many as 250 CCTV cameras will be installed to keep a check on traffic violators and maintain surveillance. An MC official said that the cameras will be based on radar and will be effective even during foggy weather.

Intersections to be covered

The traffic intersections where the project will be implemented are - Vardhman Chowk, Police Colony Jamalpur, Veer Palace, Jamalpur Chowk, Dholewal Chowk, Manju Cinema Chowk, Vidhwakarma Chowk, Session Chowk, Dandi Swami, Jagraon Bridge, Durga Mata Mandir, Bharat Nagar Chowk, DC Office Chowk, Bhai Bala Chowk, Kaka Marriage Palace Chowk, Malhar Road, PAU gate number 2, Gurdwara Sarabha Nagar Road, ESI Hospital, Dugri Chowk, Dugri Urban Estate Phase I Chowk, Dana Mandi Chowk, Janta Nagar, Pahwa Chowk, Haibowal Chowk, Kitchlu Nagar, PAU gate number 4, Mall Road, Hero Bakery Chowk, Saggu Chowk, Udham Singh Nagar near Meritorious School, Nehru Siddhant Kendra, Salem Tabri Chowk near vegetable market, Salem Tabri near petrol pump, Under Dugri Bridge, Samrala Chowk, Gill Chowk, Mintgumri Chowk, Pratap Chowk, Sunet Chowk on Ferozepur Road, Lodhi Club Road and Rajguru Nagar Chowk.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}