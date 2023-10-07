Ludhiana: GLADA constructing 200 feet wide road in Urban Estate Dugri

Construction of road from Jadvi Link Road to Jain Mandir at Urban Estate’s Dugri is going at full swing at an outlay of ₹14 crore so as to provide relief to residents of these localities.

GLADA constructing 200 feet wide road in Urban Estate Dugri. (HT FILE)

GLADA chief administrator Sagar Setia stated that as per design, this road would be built in three layers. The first layer of will be of 60 mm, second layer of 55 mm, and third layer of 40 mm with a total thickness of 155 mm. GLADA has also increased the strength of drains for quick disposal of rain water on this road.

The chief administrator also stated that the work of construction of two layers would be completed before Diwali. He also directed the officials to speed up the pace of this project as any kind of inordinate delay will be highly unwarranted.

