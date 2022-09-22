Ludhiana | GLADA demolishes 5 illegal colonies in 3 villages

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Sep 22, 2022 12:00 AM IST

Chief administrator, Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA), Amarpreet Kaur Sandhu appealed the public not to purchase property/plots/buildings in unauthorized colonies as GLADA would not provide any facility such as water supply, electricity connections, street lights etc in these illegal colonies

Demolition drive against illegal colonies by GLADA underway in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

In a crackdown against illegal constructions, Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) on Wednesday razed five under-construction illegal colonies in three villages— Jaspal Bangar, Dharaur and Majara— of the district.

Additional chief administrator, GLADA, Amarinder Singh Malhi said notices were earlier served to the colonisers under the Section 39 of the Punjab Apartment and Property Regulation (PAPRA) Act 1995 (amended-2014). Since the construction work was not halted, GLADA took action and razed roads, sewer system etc installed in the colonies, he said.

Malhi said the drive was conducted in the presence of duty magistrate Manvir Kaur Sidhu police force. More such demolition drives would be organised in the coming days, he added.

Chief administrator, GLADA, Amarpreet Kaur Sandhu appealed the public not to purchase property/plots/buildings in unauthorized colonies as GLADA would not provide any facility such as water supply, electricity connections, street lights etc in these colonies.

