Ludhiana: GLADA demolishes five unauthorised colonies

Five illegal colonies were demolished as part of a special demolition drive conducted by the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) near Kohara Chowk here on Tuesday. In a bid to check mushrooming of illegal colonies at the very initial stage, the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) is planning more such drives in the upcoming weeks. (Representational Image)

The drive was carried out after the developers did not stop the illegal construction despite being served with notices.

During the drive, the roads, boundary walls, passages, sewer manholes and undergoing illegal constructions and structures on these sites were demolished.

A release of the GLADA read: “A special drive has been launched to take punitive action against those who are cheating innocent residents under the garb of offering cheaper plots in unauthorised colonies, which lacked statutory sanction and compliance with the government norms.”

The chief administrator of GLADA, Sandeep Rishi, appealed to the public not to purchase property/plots/buildings in unauthorised colonies as the GLADA will not provide facilities like water, sewerage, electricity connections etc.

“He urged the prospective buyers to check the list of approved and regularised colonies along with their sanctioned maps on the official website of GLADA before buying any property,” Rishi said.

He added that besides undertaking a demolition campaign, the GLADA has also asked the concerned tehsildars to not register plots in the unauthorised colonies and the PSPCL to not issue power connection in the unauthorised colonies.

“We will also file FIRs against the developers of unauthorised colonies in Ludhiana district,” Rishi said.