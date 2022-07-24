Ludhiana | Gogi flags off e-rickshaws for collection of segregated waste

Aiming to improve solid waste management, MLA (Ludhiana West) Gurpreet Gogi on Saturday flagged off e-rickshaws in Ghumar Mandi area for door-to-door collection of segregated waste.

The MC has purchased 350 e-rickshaws worth over ₹9 crore for the city, of which 50 vehicles have been delivered and deployed in different wards of the city. Local bodies minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar had flagged off the project during his visit to the city on July 15.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gogi said around 90 e-rickshaws would be deployed in the west constituency. He further appealed to the public to cooperate with the civic body and hand over segregated dry and wet garbage to the waste collectors.

The officials said e-rickshaw would save both time and energy of the garbage collectors, who currently use carts to collect waste. A partition has been created in the container of the e-rickshaws to facilitate separate collection of waste.

Facing the heat of National Green Tribunal (NGT), the MC had been struggling to ensure waste segregation in the city due to lack of infrastructure and through these e-rickshaws, the MC is expected to give a push to solid waste management in the city.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The proposal to deploy e-rickshaws was tabled after a team of MC, including mayor Balkar Sandhu, witnessed the same system in Chennai during their official visit there last year to study solid waste management.