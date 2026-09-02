Ludhiana got 57% less rain than normal in August

Rainfall brought some relief to Ludhiana on Wednesday, with a slight dip in temperatures, even as the district continues to face a significant rainfall deficit this August. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast more showers at a few places in the coming days, though no weather alert has been issued.

The showers provided temporary relief from the humid and warm conditions that have prevailed in the city in recent days. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

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Ludhiana has recorded only 64.1 mm of rainfall in August against the normal 148.1 mm, resulting in a deficit of 57%. The figures show a sharp contrast with the previous year, when Ludhiana received 246 mm of rainfall during the month, recording a 66% positive departure from normal.

The highest temperature recorded in Ludhiana during August so far was 36.7°C on August 14. On Wednesday, the maximum temperature stood at 34°C, one degree lower than the previous day. However, it remained 0.7°C above the normal temperature for this time of the year. The minimum temperature also recorded a slight decline, settling at 26.6°C, around 0.6°C lower than the previous day.

The showers provided temporary relief from the humid and warm conditions that have prevailed in the city in recent days. However, the rainfall received so far remains well below the normal requirement for August.

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{{^usCountry}} While 2025 witnessed 246 mm of rain during the month, the current figure of 64.1 mm highlights the considerable variation in rainfall between the two years. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While 2025 witnessed 246 mm of rain during the month, the current figure of 64.1 mm highlights the considerable variation in rainfall between the two years. {{/usCountry}}

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With more showers forecast, residents can expect some respite from the prevailing conditions, although a major improvement in the rainfall deficit will depend on the intensity and spread of the upcoming rain.