Ludhiana Government Railway Police reports near-20% drop in cases filed under IPC in 2021

The Government Railway Police (GRP) recorded near-20% drop in criminal cases registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in the city from 2020 to 2021.

A total of 64 criminal cases under IPC were registered at the local police station last year, in comparison to 78 cases in 2020.

The number of theft cases fell from 53 to 36 in the period, as did the number of murder and abetment to suicide cases, coming down to two and one from six and two respectively.

No cases of human trafficking or wrongful confinement was registered by the GRP last year.

In an anomaly, incidents of snatching and death by negligence saw a rise last year, with nine and three cases being registered in comparison to seven and one respectively in 2020.

A significant rise in the cases pertaining to the Proclaimed offenders was also reported as a total of 10 accused, who were released on bail by local courts last year, did not appear before the court. No such instances had been reported in 2020.

Cases under local and special law rise

The GRP, however, registered a total of 21 cases under local and special law last year when only 17 such cases were registered in 2020.

While 14 cases were registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act last year in comparison to 12 in 2020, two and four cases of were also lodged under the Arms and Excise Acts respectively, a marginal increase from the 2020 figures of one and three.

Stolen property worth ₹2L recovered

The GRP also recovered stolen property worth of ₹2,02,300 from a mammoth ₹10,86,850 in 2021. The figure marked an improvement from 2020, when stolen property worth only ₹70,000 was recovered from a total of ₹9,81,696.

The authorities also arrested a total of 18 proclaimed offenders last year in comparison to six in 2020. According to sources, 300 proclaimed offenders still remain at large.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON